Police complete evidence collection in Thiruvananthapuram's Venjaramoodu mass murder case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police have completed evidence collection in the Venjaramoodu mass murder case. On Tuesday, the investigation team conducted a detailed reconstruction of events, taking the prime accused Afan to seven locations, including the house in Perumala, where his girlfriend, Farsana, and younger brother, Afsan, were murdered.

Afan will be presented before the court on Wednesday as his custody period comes to an end. The case registered by the Venjaramoodu police revolves around the brutal murders that took place in the last week of February.

As part of the probe, the accused was taken to his house in Perumala, where he recounted the gruesome sequence of events without any visible remorse.

He detailed how he killed Afsan and Farsana and left his mother, Shemi, in a critical state.

The police also took him to a financial institution where he had pawned a gold chain, allegedly to cover his expenses after the crime. He was also led to several shops where he had purchased the hammer for the murders as well as the bag that was used to carry it.

The police escorted him to stores where he had bought cigarettes, Pepsi, chilli powder, and rat poison during the crime spree.

Following the completion of the process, he was taken back to Venjaramoodu police station. His three-day custody period ended on Tuesday. He will be produced before the court and sent back to jail.

Meanwhile, the police have said that Afan’s mother, Shemi, stands by her previous statement that she fell from the cot and got injured. However, the police believe that her stance will not impact the case’s progress.