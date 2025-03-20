A candlelight concert with Malayalam hits

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The popular Candlelight Concerts are set to host their next event in the city, presenting a special musical evening dedicated to Malayalam movie soundtracks.

The event will take place at Hilton Garden Inn Trivandrum, offering a unique experience where live performances unfold entirely under candlelight.

The event, titled Candlelight: Best of Malayalam Movie Soundtracks, will be held on March 22 at 7pm. The evening will feature performances by Wind Stories, with Varun Kumar S J on the flute, Reji J V on the keyboard, and Nithin V handling percussion.

The setlist includes iconic Malayalam film songs such as Kadalinakkare from Chemmeen, Thumbi Vaa from Olangal, Sreeraagamo Thedunnu from Pavithram, Pramadhavanam from His Highness Abdulla, and Malare from Premam, along with several other memorable tracks.

The concert will run for 60 minutes and doors will be open 30 minutes before the starting time. Entry is restricted to those aged eight and above, with attendees below 16 required to be accompanied by an adult. The venue is wheelchair accessible, and seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

For tickets, visit the Live Your City website.