Half of women social media users share passwords with family: Gender survey

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Over half of the women who own social media accounts share their password with family members, revealed ‘Pennadayalangal’, a gender survey conducted in the Kattakada assembly constituency in Thiruvananthapuram.

The report, prepared by the Economics and Statistics Department, said of the total women surveyed, 44.08% had their own social media accounts, and of them, 54.71% shared their password with family members. Of those surveyed, 74.81% had a WhatsApp account, 40.17% were on Facebook, 16.53% had an Instagram account, 3.48% played video games and 0.98% used dating apps, said the report released by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The report said around 53% of women engage in some income-generating work, while 48.03% could not go for any job due to family responsibilities. Around 12.16% of the surveyed women were forced to work owing to their situation, and 19.64% of the working women were engaged in jobs that did not match their aptitude or interest. This apart, 25.86% of them took up employment due to pressure from their spouse.

Kattakada MLA I B Satheesh received the first copy in the presence of department’s deputy director Anish Kumar B.

The report also contained general statistical information and details about progress made in different sectors. A total of 547 families were found living in extreme poverty. Paddy cultivation saw a 124% rise in the constituency in 2023-24. The area under vegetable cultivation rose. As many as 2,555 MSMEs were started in the past three years. The Kattal Industrial Development Council played a crucial role in the opening of new ventures, the report said.