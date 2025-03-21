Thiruvananthapuram

Half of women social media users share passwords with family: Gender survey

Kattakada MLA I B Satheesh received the first copy in the presence of department’s deputy director Anish Kumar B.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan releasing the report of the gender survey held in Kattakada assemblu constituency by handing over a copy to MLA I B Satheesh.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan releasing the report of the gender survey held in Kattakada assemblu constituency by handing over a copy to MLA I B Satheesh. (Photo | Express)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Over half of the women who own social media accounts share their password with family members, revealed ‘Pennadayalangal’, a gender survey conducted in the Kattakada assembly constituency in Thiruvananthapuram.

The report, prepared by the Economics and Statistics Department, said of the total women surveyed, 44.08% had their own social media accounts, and of them, 54.71% shared their password with family members. Of those surveyed, 74.81% had a WhatsApp account, 40.17% were on Facebook, 16.53% had an Instagram account, 3.48% played video games and 0.98% used dating apps, said the report released by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The report said around 53% of women engage in some income-generating work, while 48.03% could not go for any job due to family responsibilities. Around 12.16% of the surveyed women were forced to work owing to their situation, and 19.64% of the working women were engaged in jobs that did not match their aptitude or interest. This apart, 25.86% of them took up employment due to pressure from their spouse.

Kattakada MLA I B Satheesh received the first copy in the presence of department’s deputy director Anish Kumar B.

The report also contained general statistical information and details about progress made in different sectors. A total of 547 families were found living in extreme poverty. Paddy cultivation saw a 124% rise in the constituency in 2023-24. The area under vegetable cultivation rose. As many as 2,555 MSMEs were started in the past three years. The Kattal Industrial Development Council played a crucial role in the opening of new ventures, the report said.

social media
passwords
gender survey

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com