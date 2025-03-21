Raids at recruitment agencies in Thiruvanathapuram show irregularities

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police and the office of the Protector of Emigrants (POE) have jointly conducted a special drive ‘operation migrant shield’ in a bid to crack down on illegal recruitment practices.

A series of raids were conducted on multiple recruiting agencies in Thiruvanathapuram on March 1.

Severe irregularities ranging from fraudulent documentation, authorised recruitment and violation of the Emigration Act were detected during the raids, said Shashank Tripathi, Protector of Emigrants.

During the raids, officials seized incriminating documents, including fake employment contracts, passports, and misleading advertisements targeting vulnerable job seekers.

Preliminary investigations revealed that these agencies were operating without valid licenses and were involved in sending Indian workers abroad under false pretenses, often leading to exploitation and unsafe working conditions.

“Legal proceedings have been initiated against the erring agencies, and further investigations are under way to identify and hold accountable all individuals involved in these illegal activities,” he said.