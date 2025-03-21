Suicide deaths on railway tracks on the rise in Thiruvananthapuram division

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There has been an increase in death by suicide on railway tracks in the state over the last few years. In Thiruvananthapuram division, which extends 1,031 km, there were 22 deaths reported in 2022. This increased to 26 in 2023, and by the end of November 2024, it had reached 30, according to information obtained through an RTI application.

The most recent incidents involved the deaths of a woman and her two daughters in Ettumanoor and a couple in Alappuzha.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) attributes the rise in numbers to the overall suicide rate in the state. "The number of suicides on rail tracks is on the rise. Still, this is only a small percentage of the total suicides. It takes an immense amount of courage to jump in front of a speeding train," a senior RPF officer said. In 2023, the state recorded 10,843 suicide deaths.

Interestingly, families of suicide victims often seek compensation through the Railway Claims Tribunal, which can offer up to `8 lakh per person, according to the RPF. The total fatalities on railway tracks include not only suicides but also accidents, including people slipping under trains while boarding or deboarding. However, these accidental deaths are rare.