Discussion on status, management of water resources to be held today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE), in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, will observe World Water Day 2025 on Saturday with a high-level discussion on the status and management of the state’s water resources.

The event, taking place at the Kerala State Science & Technology Museum & Priyadarsini Planetarium, will bring together key policymakers, scientists, and experts to deliberate on sustainable water management strategies for the state.

Prof A Sabu, member secretary, KSCSTE, will deliver the welcome address, followed by the presidential address by Prof K P Sudheer, executive vice president, KSCSTE and principal secretary, science & technology department, Government of Kerala. The event will be inaugurated by K Jayakumar IAS (retd.), director, Institute of Management in Government of Kerala. M C Dathan, mentor (Science), Government of Kerala, will deliver a special address.

Dr P Harinarayanan, senior principal scientist & EIACP coordinator, Kerala, will propose the vote of thanks at the inaugural function. The technical sessions will feature a keynote address by Prof M S Mohan Kumar from the department of civil engineering, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, followed by a session on ‘Water Hotspots in Kerala’ by Dr Sinan Nizar, junior scientist, KSCSTE - Institute for Climate Change Studies, Kottayam.

A panel discussion scheduled from 12pm to 1.30pm will bring together various experts. The discussion will focus on the challenges and solutions surrounding water conservation, groundwater management, and climate resilience in Kerala.

World Water Day 2025 provides an essential platform for stakeholders to address the pressing concerns of water scarcity and quality in the state.

The discussions and recommendations from this event are expected to play a crucial role in shaping future water management policies and strategies for sustainable development.