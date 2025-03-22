Surge in fire incidents as temperature soars in Thiruvananthapuram district

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital district has witnessed a rise in fire incidents in recent months due to soaring temperatures. Between January and February 28, the fire and rescue services department responded to 691 distress calls related to minor and major fire accidents. In 2024 alone, the district recorded 1,551 cases. Ground fires remain the most common during summer as dry leaves and bushes ignite easily, even from a small spark. Waste piles have also been catching fire frequently. The number of car fires caused by short circuits has also increased in recent months, while most building fires also result from electrical malfunctions.

Thiruvananthapuram and Chacka fire stations recorded the highest number of incidents this year, with 102 and 65 cases, respectively. The fire department remains on high alert. “Volunteers from the Kerala Civil Defence unit have been instructed to remain on standby as some incidents occur in areas where mobilising equipment is difficult,” said district fire officer Sooraj S.

Negligence plays a role in some cases where people burn waste in their compounds, leading to uncontrolled fires. “Nobody is advised to manage waste by burning it. There are proper systems regulated by government bodies for waste disposal,” said the official.

To curb the rise in fire accidents, fire stations have been directed to identify hotspots and conduct regular monitoring. Fire audits are being carried out to ensure safety. Fire lines have been prepared in forest areas while buildings are being inspected to verify the functionality of fire-fighting systems. “The summer season always brings more fire incidents, but this time temperatures are soaring. Public cooperation is crucial in reducing fire accidents,” added the DFO.

The department is also conducting educational programmes in residential areas to raise awareness. “People should keep their surroundings clean as dry leaves and paper fuel the spread of fire. Careless disposal of igniting items like matchsticks and cigarette butts is another major concern,” added the official.