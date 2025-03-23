5-month-old under care of Kerala Child Welfare Council dies of breathing issues

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A five-month-old baby, that was under the care of Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW), died at SAT Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday morning. On experiencing respiratory issues, the baby was rushed to the hospital for medical care but couldn’t be saved.

KSCCW general secretary G L Arun Gopi said that the baby had been sick and underwent treatment for the two weeks at SAT Hospital.

“He had got discharged only a week ago and was kept under special care at the council. This morning, the baby had a cough and experienced a breathing issue. He was immediately taken to SAT and initially kept under observation. However, the issue worsened, following which he was declared dead,” said Arun, adding that the exact cause of death can be found only after postmortem examination.