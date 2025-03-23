Artist Ayilam Unnikrishnan no more

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Renowned ‘Kathaprasangam’ artist and theatre activist Ayilam Unnikrishnan, 73, passed away on Saturday at 3 pm while undergoing treatment for pneumonia at the Thiruvananthapuram Super Specialty Hospital.

The mortal remains will be kept for the public to pay homage at Bharat Bhavan on Tuesday from 10 am, followed by a viewing at his house, Nisha Nivas in Pangappara, from 11.30 am to 3 pm.

The funeral will be held at 3.30 pm at Shanthitheeram, Kazhakooottam. Unnikrishnan, who was also a former secretary of the Kumaranasan Memorial in Thonnakkal, began his journey in Kathaprasangam during his time at S N college in Varkala.

Inspired by legendary Kathaprasangam artists like V Sambasivan and Kedamangalam Sadanandan, he later became a disciple of Manamboor D Radhakrishnan.

He received several accolades, including the Kerala State Award, Sambasivan Award, Kedamangalam Award, Paravur Sukumaran Award, and Edakochi Prabhakaran Award.

He is survived by wife Santhanavalli and sons Rajesh, Rakesh and daughter-in-law Devi Rakesh.