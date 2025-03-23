Water crisis plagues Kazhakoottam as demand and supply gap widens

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Yet another summer is here and Kazhakoottam ­— the rapidly developing IT city — continues to grapple with a severe water crisis. According to the Kerala Water Authority (KWA), there is a 10 MLD gap in the demand and supply and presently they are ensuring water supply by controlling the valves.

Several wards in the Kazhakootam constituency, including Edavacode, Sreekaryam, Chellamangalam, Powdikonam, Chempazhanthy, Njandoorkonam, Mannanthala, Attipra, Kulathoor, Kazhakootam and Kattayikonam, struggles with water crisis. Lack of mini tankers for supplying water to residential areas with road accessibility issues is a major crisis in many areas in Kazhakootam.

Chellamangalam ward councillor Gayathri Devi C said that unavailability of mini water tankers is a major challenge. She said that there are many pockets where big tankers cannot reach and the KWA doesn’t have long hoses to supply water to such areas. “Hundreds of families in my ward are at the receiving end and we have to request for the water a day ahead. The big water tankers are unable to reach these problem areas and they park on the PWD main road. It’s a huge stress for families here,” said Gayathri Devi.

Complaints galore even before the peak summer as the water crisis aggravates in many parts. Around 400 families under the Arasumoodu Residents Association have been struggling with a severe water crisis for years now. “We have staged so many protests and now they are supplying water twice a week,” said secretary S Gopakumar, Arasumoodu Residents Association.