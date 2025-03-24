KSUM-led delegation bags honour at national expo

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A startup delegation of the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) hogged the limelight at the 32nd Convergence India Expo, the country’s largest technology and infrastructure event, in New Delhi, by winning a major honour, besides lapping up investment opportunities.

A contingent of 24 startups took part in the three-day (March 19 to 21) expo at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, where they held around 30 meetings with investors and 100 potential business discussions. They also showcased their innovations and strengthened the connect with investors and technology leaders present there.

Convergence India Expo 2025 is organised by Exhibitions India Group and India Trade Promotion Organisation, the premier trade promotion enterprise of the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India. Agri-tech startup Fuselage Innovations emerged the winner at the Startup Pitch Hub of the expo, qualifying for a fully sponsored exhibition space at Expand North Star Dubai in October and G-Tex Europe in Berlin in May.

Kochi-based Fuselage will also get a place at the Super Challenge 2025 Startup Conference in Berlin (June) as well as the Supernova Challenge Pitch in Dubai.

Ten startups made it to the final round of the event. Apart from Fuselage, three others were also from from Kerala — C-DISC Technologies, Genrobotic Innovations and Inker Robotic Solutions. C-DISC Technologies initiated talks with a Maharashtra-based foundation for marketing expansion. Mojgenie IT Solutions has been roped in for providing their service for an international summit.