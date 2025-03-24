‘Legal action, education must go hand-in-hand to bring change’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dansari Anasuya, the Telangana minister for panchayat raj and rural development, rural water supply, and women and child welfare, was in Thiruvananthapuram to attend the Dalit Progress Conclave. In an interaction with TNIE, she discusses the struggles of marginalised groups and the need for policy changes. The three-time MLA from Mulugu, fondly called Seethakka, also shares her vision for a more inclusive and empowered future. Excerpts
How do you see caste discrimination evolving in India? Is it changing?
Casteism has existed for centuries. The mindset of our people has been shaped to believe in a hierarchy — some are seen as upper caste while others are considered lower caste. Many believe that lower caste people don’t deserve equal opportunities. This idea of dominance is ingrained deeply in society. Discrimination exists between people within the same society. But in reality, we are all equal. However, our mindsets are conditioned to think otherwise.
Do you think the current government policies are helping dalits and marginalised communities?
We do have the SC/ST Atrocities Act, but it is not being implemented effectively. Many who insult or mistreat dalits still go unpunished due to political and social influences. Upper caste individuals who commit caste-based violence or discrimination often escape accountability. Education is important. We must teach children at home and in classrooms that all people are equal. Stronger enforcement of laws is needed. Perpetrators must be punished, and at the same time, we must create awareness through education. Both legal action and education must go hand in hand to bring real change.
Dalit leaders hold positions in politics, but do you think their voices are truly heard?
That’s the issue. Even when dalit leaders attain positions of power, they continue to face disrespect. In Telangana, for example, a minister recently made a derogatory remark about the Speaker who comes from a marginalised community. Such remarks, especially when made in legislative assemblies, show how deep-seated caste discrimination still is. When a dalit person holds a high office, there is often an attempt to undermine them. Upper caste people assume they alone have the right to power and governance.
This mindset has existed for centuries and is now being reinforced in political spaces. Even recently, I was criticised for living in a government-provided official bungalow. The comment was not about the house itself. It was about the belief that only upper caste individuals have the right to such privileges.
Despite attempts to educate students on caste issues, why do we still see resentment towards reservation policies?
In the past, caste-based suppression was so strong that dalits and other marginalised communities were denied basic education. Today, students sit together in classrooms, but casteism persists.
There is a growing trend of discrimination based on caste and religion, which is being fuelled by political interests. Some parties deliberately create divisions for electoral gains. Political entities are using communal and caste-based divides to gain votes, which is dangerous for the future.
Dalit and tribal women face double discrimination, in terms of both gender and caste. How can they be uplifted?
Education is the most important tool for upliftment. However, marginalised communities still struggle to access quality education. Schools in villages and tribal areas lack resources, while urban private institutions offer better facilities, including computer education and communication training. This disparity in education creates an uneven playing field.
While upper caste students gain global knowledge and opportunities, many from dalit and tribal backgrounds struggle with basic literacy. Equal opportunities in education must be ensured, regardless of caste or geography. Only then can we bridge the gap.