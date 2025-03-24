‘Legal action, education must go hand-in-hand to bring change’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dansari Anasuya, the Telangana minister for panchayat raj and rural development, rural water supply, and women and child welfare, was in Thiruvananthapuram to attend the Dalit Progress Conclave. In an interaction with TNIE, she discusses the struggles of marginalised groups and the need for policy changes. The three-time MLA from Mulugu, fondly called Seethakka, also shares her vision for a more inclusive and empowered future. Excerpts

How do you see caste discrimination evolving in India? Is it changing?

Casteism has existed for centuries. The mindset of our people has been shaped to believe in a hierarchy — some are seen as upper caste while others are considered lower caste. Many believe that lower caste people don’t deserve equal opportunities. This idea of dominance is ingrained deeply in society. Discrimination exists between people within the same society. But in reality, we are all equal. However, our mindsets are conditioned to think otherwise.

Do you think the current government policies are helping dalits and marginalised communities?

We do have the SC/ST Atrocities Act, but it is not being implemented effectively. Many who insult or mistreat dalits still go unpunished due to political and social influences. Upper caste individuals who commit caste-based violence or discrimination often escape accountability. Education is important. We must teach children at home and in classrooms that all people are equal. Stronger enforcement of laws is needed. Perpetrators must be punished, and at the same time, we must create awareness through education. Both legal action and education must go hand in hand to bring real change.

Dalit leaders hold positions in politics, but do you think their voices are truly heard?

That’s the issue. Even when dalit leaders attain positions of power, they continue to face disrespect. In Telangana, for example, a minister recently made a derogatory remark about the Speaker who comes from a marginalised community. Such remarks, especially when made in legislative assemblies, show how deep-seated caste discrimination still is. When a dalit person holds a high office, there is often an attempt to undermine them. Upper caste people assume they alone have the right to power and governance.