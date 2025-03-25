Sustainable initiatives in focus, Thiruvananthapuram corporation budget on March 25

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF ruling front at the city corporation will present its final budget before the elections on Tuesday. According to sources, the front is likely to announce major initiatives, focusing on sustainability, development and reducing the carbon footprint to transform the capital into a green city.

In 2024-24, the ruling front came up with a Rs 150.19-crore surplus budget, giving major thrust to infrastructure development, elderly welfare, women empowerment, waste management and more. Deputy Mayor P K Raju told TNIE that the budget will ensure that all 100 wards under the civic body will benefit equally. “We were able to realise around 90% of the projects in the last year’s budget,” he said.

Sources have said that promoting renewable energy at household level would be one of the main announcements in the budget. Having implemented the solar city project by installing rooftop solar panels in government buildings, the civic body is planning to give subsidies for residents switching to electric vehicles and installing solar panels at home. Green clubs at city schools, city beautification, women and child friendly initiatives are some other proposals considered in the budget.

The LDF is also likely to announce a scheme to give a maintenance cost for houses that are over eight years old. “Last year, the focus was on elderly welfare and all those initiatives will be continued this financial year,” said a source. There is also a plan in the budget to switch over to the BM & BC method for corporation road development.

“Currently, the roads are being developed every year. BM & BC roads are more durable compared to conventional tarred roads. This will help save raw materials and thereby, reduce carbon footprints,” said the source.