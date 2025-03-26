Police strengthen surveillance in schools to prevent student clashes in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With intelligence reports warning of potential clashes among students, the state police have devised a comprehensive action plan to ensure strict surveillance in schools after the SSLC and higher secondary exams.

All 20 police districts have been directed to enhance security during the final exam days. Station house officers (SHOs) have been instructed to monitor known hotspots, review past incidents on school campuses and curb activities such as drug use and reckless vehicle stunts.

The Special Branch has identified schools requiring heightened surveillance. Deployment will be based on school strength, past incidents, and intelligence reports, with officers in mufti from the Special Branch stationed in critical areas. “Police will patrol near schools, and if celebrations turn violent or violate regulations, strict action will be taken. Special attention will be given to March 26, the final day of the SSLC exams. Additionally, social media will be monitored for any indications of planned clashes,” said ADGP M R Ajith Kumar.

Schools with a history of student clashes will receive additional security. On March 26 and 29—the concluding days of the SSLC and higher secondary exams, respectively—security measures will be intensified in collaboration with school authorities.