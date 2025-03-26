Police strengthen surveillance in schools to prevent student clashes in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With intelligence reports warning of potential clashes among students, the state police have devised a comprehensive action plan to ensure strict surveillance in schools after the SSLC and higher secondary exams.
All 20 police districts have been directed to enhance security during the final exam days. Station house officers (SHOs) have been instructed to monitor known hotspots, review past incidents on school campuses and curb activities such as drug use and reckless vehicle stunts.
The Special Branch has identified schools requiring heightened surveillance. Deployment will be based on school strength, past incidents, and intelligence reports, with officers in mufti from the Special Branch stationed in critical areas. “Police will patrol near schools, and if celebrations turn violent or violate regulations, strict action will be taken. Special attention will be given to March 26, the final day of the SSLC exams. Additionally, social media will be monitored for any indications of planned clashes,” said ADGP M R Ajith Kumar.
Schools with a history of student clashes will receive additional security. On March 26 and 29—the concluding days of the SSLC and higher secondary exams, respectively—security measures will be intensified in collaboration with school authorities.
The road safety department will seize vehicles engaged in reckless driving on school premises, while the police and excise departments will conduct joint operations to prevent drug-related activities.
In Kozhikode city, five schools have been identified as potential trouble spots based on intelligence inputs. Patrolling has already commenced near these institutions.
In Kannur rural, authorities have not identified specific hotspots but will maintain general monitoring as per directives. Meanwhile, in Kottayam, three police station limits out of 132 schools have been marked as hotspots, warranting heavy police deployment, including plainclothes officers. At least two officers will be stationed at every school for general patrolling.
Kasaragod police have reported no identified hotspots but will continue general surveillance. In Idukki, additional manpower will be deployed in schools with a history of unrest. Similarly, in Palakkad, two schools with prior incidents will have an increased police presence, while others will be under general monitoring.
In Wayanad, strict surveillance will be enforced in schools in Sultan Bathery and Kalpetta, with general patrolling extending to other areas.