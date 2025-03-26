Tagore’s poems find life in Mohiniyattom

The story of Chitrangada is widely known and performed. Devoted Tagore fans often sing “Ami Chitrangada, Rajendranandini”, evoking goosebumps and a deep sense of exhilaration.

“It was a challenge,” Vidya admits. “But as I read it, the sheer power of the storyline captivated me. The idea is universal — it resonates even today.

Tagore’s portrayal of the epic Manipuri princess Chitrangada, who transforms herself into a delicate damsel to woo Arjuna, only to realise that her true strength is her beauty, is deeply moving. He saw her as a strong woman willing to appear weak for love, only to learn that Arjuna valued her strength above all. The message is profound — true nature is the most beautiful. Tagore expressed this a century ago, yet the thought is more relevant than ever.”

Both Sony and Vidya relied on state-of-the-art music and accompaniments to present Tagore’s stories through mohiniyattom. As they put it, the universality of his ideas made adaptation seamless. The grace was already embedded in his works, making them an ideal fit for mohiniyattom. The only element that needed translation in Chitrangada was the text, a task accomplished by K Jayakumar, a former bureaucrat and lyricist.

As for Bhanusingher Padabali, its lilting music and the enchanting romance of Radha and Krishna set against the serene landscapes of Vrindavan naturally lend themselves to the magic of mohiniyattom.

Keeping the originality of both the works and of mohiniyattom was an artistic balance, say the dancers considering the drama element in Padabali and Chitrangada. Its staging elsewhere, in a Bengali setting, had the accompaniments that enhanced presentation.

But here, the setting had to be created by the nuances of mohiniyattom. “There is grace, as we said earlier, in Tagore’s words which is a common ground in both Mohiniyattom and his works. So what needed translations was the setting.

The use of props, costumes, and music accompaniments are the usual ways this is done. But any change would affect the scheme of Mohiniyattom. So, using traditional musical instruments used in the dance form, without changing the costume to suit any mood, the interpretations only focused on the emotions that are being conveyed,” they say.

In some ways, the similarities in traditions did help. The idaykka has a tone quite similar to the dhol...mildly booming to create intense, deep music. The music too had a flow about it, which suits the subtle swells of mohiniyattom. So, the emotions alone needed to be understood well for a fulfilling interpretation.

Language, it turns out, is no barrier. Especially when it comes to Tagore, the dancers affirm.