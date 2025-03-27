Nod for construction of Rs 271 crore fishing harbour at Vizhinjam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major boost to the fisherfolk in the capital district, the state cabinet has approved the construction of a new fishing harbour near the Vizhinjam International Port, at a cost of Rs 271 crore.
The new harbour will be developed along the Vizhinjam International Port project, and a breakwater will be constructed to enhance the stability of the entrance to the existing fishing harbour. The project, based on the final design submitted by the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), will be implemented in two packages, informed Port Minister V N Vasavan and Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian.
Under the first package, a 235-metre-long breakwater, a 500-metre-long fishery berth, and other related facilities will be constructed at a cost of Rs 146 crore through the concessionaire (AVPPL), as per the concession agreement.
The second package involves the construction of a 250-metre-long breakwater at a 45-degree angle from the seaward breakwater of the existing fishing harbour. This will be executed by the Harbour Engineering Department as a deposit work at a cost of Rs 125 crore.
Fishermen predominantly use traditional fishing boats in the Vizhinjam region. Currently, over 2,800 vessels operate across the Vizhinjam South Fish Landing Centre and the Vizhinjam Fishing Harbour. During the rough sea months from June to August, vessels from other districts and states arrive at Vizhinjam, as it provides a relatively safer landing option, increasing the total number of vessels to over 10,000.
However, Vizhinjam lacks adequate facilities for berthing and unloading such a large number of fishing boats. The construction of the new fishing harbour is expected to address this issue.
To ensure the new fishing harbour meets the needs of its primary beneficiaries, representatives of the fishing community were taken to a research centre in Pune, where trials were demonstrated with physical models.
Minister Vasavan said that the construction will be carried out as per the design finalised based on the CWPRS report. The new harbour aims to utilise the potential of the Vizhinjam port to facilitate the export of fish.
The new fishing port will include facilities designed to meet international standards, from boating to packing.
It will also feature a jetty and wharf for berthing boats, as well as amenities such as locker rooms for storing engines and nets, an auction hall for fish auctions, administrative offices, toilet blocks, and a canteen.