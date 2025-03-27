Nod for construction of Rs 271 crore fishing harbour at Vizhinjam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major boost to the fisherfolk in the capital district, the state cabinet has approved the construction of a new fishing harbour near the Vizhinjam International Port, at a cost of Rs 271 crore.

The new harbour will be developed along the Vizhinjam International Port project, and a breakwater will be constructed to enhance the stability of the entrance to the existing fishing harbour. The project, based on the final design submitted by the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), will be implemented in two packages, informed Port Minister V N Vasavan and Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian.

Under the first package, a 235-metre-long breakwater, a 500-metre-long fishery berth, and other related facilities will be constructed at a cost of Rs 146 crore through the concessionaire (AVPPL), as per the concession agreement.

The second package involves the construction of a 250-metre-long breakwater at a 45-degree angle from the seaward breakwater of the existing fishing harbour. This will be executed by the Harbour Engineering Department as a deposit work at a cost of Rs 125 crore.

Fishermen predominantly use traditional fishing boats in the Vizhinjam region. Currently, over 2,800 vessels operate across the Vizhinjam South Fish Landing Centre and the Vizhinjam Fishing Harbour. During the rough sea months from June to August, vessels from other districts and states arrive at Vizhinjam, as it provides a relatively safer landing option, increasing the total number of vessels to over 10,000.