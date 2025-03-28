CISF Cyclothon 2025 to reach Thumba on March 31

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Cyclothon 2025 will reach the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) at Thumba in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, March 31.

The cyclothon, promoting the message of ‘Surakshit tat, samridh Bharat’ (Secure shores, prosperous India), is being organised as part of CISF’s 56th Raising Day celebrations. The team comprises 125 cyclists, including 14 women, representing various CISF units, who are on a 25-day journey along India’s coastal belt. Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the cyclothon on March 7, CISF Day.

On Monday, the cyclists will be greeted by personnel of the CISF Unit, VSSC Thumba, residents, fishermen community and ex-paramilitary members. The visit aims to highlight the force’s dedication to protecting critical infrastructure and supporting scientific progress. A grand function at Thumba will feature a series of reception events, cultural events, a video showcasing the cyclothon’s memorable journey and a grand flag-off. Dignitaries, including District Collector Anu Kumari, will be in attendance.

The expedition began from Lakhpat Fort in Gujarat on the western coast and Bakkhali Beach in West Bengal on the eastern coast. Covering a total of 6,553 km spanning 11 states, both groups will conclude their journey at the Triveni Sangamam in Kanyakumari on Monday. Throughout the route, the cyclists have been engaging with communities, raising awareness about coastal security, environmental responsibility, and physical fitness.