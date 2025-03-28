Police officer stabbed by habitual offender in Thiruvananthapuram; search underway for attacker

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A police officer sustained injuries after he was stabbed by a habitual offender near Poojappura on Thursday night.

Poojappura station Law and Order Sub-inspector Sudheesh S L was stabbed by a Thirumala native, Sreejith Unni. The SI sustained injuries on his arm while trying to block Sreejith, who was aiming to stab him in his mid-section using a knife.

The police sources said the incident occurred by 9.30 pm near Kallaramadom temple. The police came to the place after receiving a tip-off that a drunken brawl was taking place in the area. As the police began searching the area, Sreejith, who was released from KAAPA detention four days back, drew a knife that he was carrying and attacked the cop.

The condition of the cop is stable. Sreejith, meanwhile, managed to flee the spot and a search is on to locate him.