Palayam Connemara Market traders resist relocation over waste woes

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The redevelopment of the century-old Palayam Connemara Market — one of the key projects taken up by the Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) — continues to drag on with the City Corporation and the authorities failing to reach a consensus with the traders.

With the SCTL all set to wind up its operation on March 31 (Monday), in a desperate attempt to launch the project the civic body has served final eviction notices to the traders operating from the market. However, the traders are refusing to relocate to the newly constructed rehabilitation block.

“There is no proper ventilation or light in the rehabilitation block and there is a legacy dumpsite near to it making things worse. We are not against the project but we have raised this issue in every meeting. People are unable to pass by this area because of the nauseating smell emanating from the dumpsite and the market. We want the authorities to remove the dumpsite and only then will we relocate,” said Rajas J, secretary of Palayam Connemara Merchant and Labourers Association.

According to traders, the authorities are threatening to forcefully evict them. Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi state president S S Manoj said that the civic authorities are turning a blind eye towards the dumpsite.

“Haritha Karma Sena members collect user fees from every trader from the market and the waste is getting dumped in a huge tank near the rehabilitation block. The accumulated waste has turned into a huge heap because of continuous dumping,” said S S Manoj. He alleged that the civic body is very keen to impose fines on traders and citizens and is neglecting this waste accumulation in the heart of the city.

Palayam ward councillor Palayam Rajan said that biomining needs to be done at the site. “We have called tenders to undertake biomining there. The redevelopment project has been long pending and we have to launch the work immediately to avoid lapse of funds. The traders should cooperate with us,” said Palayam Rajan.