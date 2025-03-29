Study finds several rare species in Vellayani Lake

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An academic study by a team of students revealed presence of several rare and endangered species, including endemic fish varieties and aquatic plants, crucial for maintaining Vellayani Lake’s ecological balance.

The students from Marian College of Arts and Science conducted the comprehensive biodiversity study at Vellayani Lake- one of the largest freshwater lakes in the state. The research led by the students aims to shed light on the rich flora and fauna in Vellayani lake - an ecological hotspot.

The study documented a wide range of species including aquatic plants, birds, fish, and other organisms that thrive in and around the lake. According to the research team, the findings highlight the ecological importance of Vellayani Lake and the urgent need to implement conservation measures to safeguard its biodiversity.

The research study was conducted by students - Hajara, Archa, Nandhana, Malavika and Mayookha - under the guidance of assistant professor of Department of Zoology Sheema S H. “Vellayani Lake serves as an important sanctuary for both migratory and local bird species, making it a key location for biodiversity conservation.

We hope this research will raise awareness about the importance of conserving the lake’s biodiversity and lead to stronger conservation policies at local and state levels,” said project leader Hajara. Preliminary findings of the study revealed the presence of several rare and endangered species including endemic fish varieties and aquatic plants crucial for maintaining the lake’s ecological balance. The study highlighted the growing concerns on the invasion of water hyacinth which is disrupting local ecosystems and threatening biodiversity.

The study emphasised the impact of human intervention and growing pollution levels, spread of invasive species and increasing threats posed by urbanisation and agricultural activities.

The students are gearing up to present the report at the upcoming environmental awareness conference and will be shared with experts and environmentalists. The team also aims to collaborate with authorities and conduct awareness sessions for the local community.