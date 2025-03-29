Thiruvananthapuram Corporation budget with Rs 1,928.34-crore outlay passed; Oppn expresses dissatisfaction

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After two days of discussion, the LDF ruling front at the council has passed the final budget for 2025-26 fiscal in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. Deputy Mayor P K Raju unveiled a budget with an outlay of Rs 1,928.34 crore on Tuesday.

The civic body has an estimated Rs 257.64 crore surplus and a total revenue of Rs 2,185.99 crore with major thrust to welfare schemes, sustainable development, waste management, empowerment of women, children and the elderly.

The council sessions turned stormy during Mayor Arya Rajendran’s concluding speech before passing the budget. The ruling councillors raised placards against BJP district leader and councillor V V Rajesh, who was recently accused of working against the victory of Rajeev Chandrashekar during election.

The BJP councillors staged a walkout after the conclusion of the discussions, raising slogans and placards against the ruling front for not acknowledging the Union government for various projects implemented by the civic body. BJP parliamentary party leader M R Gopan said that majority of the schemes and projects implemented by the civic body were sponsored by the Union government.

“They are basking in the glory of the accomplishments they received by implementing centrally sponsored schemes like smart city, Jal Jeevan and AMRUT. They are arrogant to admit this fact anywhere in the budget,” said M R Gopan. UDF parliamentary party leader P Padmakumar said that the budget is disappointing and there is nothing new.