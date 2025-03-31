CISF’s coastal cyclothon to arrive in Thiruvananthapuram on March 31

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A coastal cyclothon organised by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will reach the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) at Thumba on Monday. Around 75 cyclists, who began their journey from Lakhpat Fort in Gujarat, are expected to arrive at the venue before noon. They have already covered nearly 3,700 kilometres along the Western coast, passing through coastal states including Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka.

Following the event in the capital, they will head to Kanyakumari for the grand finale, where they will be joined by a 50-member team of cyclists who have travelled along the Eastern coastline through West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

Jose Mohan, IG of Airport Sector-II, explained that the CISF Cyclothon 2025 is a unique initiative that spans the entire coastline of the country.