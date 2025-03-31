CISF’s coastal cyclothon to arrive in Thiruvananthapuram on March 31

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A coastal cyclothon organised by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will reach the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) at Thumba on Monday. Around 75 cyclists, who began their journey from Lakhpat Fort in Gujarat, are expected to arrive at the venue before noon. They have already covered nearly 3,700 kilometres along the Western coast, passing through coastal states including Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka.
Following the event in the capital, they will head to Kanyakumari for the grand finale, where they will be joined by a 50-member team of cyclists who have travelled along the Eastern coastline through West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.
Jose Mohan, IG of Airport Sector-II, explained that the CISF Cyclothon 2025 is a unique initiative that spans the entire coastline of the country.
“The cyclothon aims to raise awareness about coastal security, emphasising the role of coastal communities in addressing threats such as drug trafficking, smuggling, and illegal intrusions. It also aims to promote environmental conservation, and highlights the critical role of the CISF in protecting India’s economic and strategic assets,” he said during a briefing in the capital.
The theme of the cyclothon is ‘Surakshit Tat, Samriddh Bharat” (Secure Shores, Prosperous India), which is particularly relevant given that drug trafficking via coastal borders is a major national security concern. The CISF is responsible for securing key ports and strategic institutions like the VSSC.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off the cyclothon at the CISF Regional Training Centre in Ranipet, Tamil Nadu, on March 7.
The event will conclude in Kanyakumari, where CISF Director General R S Bhatti will attend the final ceremony.