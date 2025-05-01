Schools in Thiruvananthapuram shine in ICSE, ISC examinations

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Schools in the capital put up a good show in the ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) examinations, the results of which were announced by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations on Wednesday.

St Thomas Residential School, Mukkolakkal

Of the 205 students presented by the school in the ICSE exam, 184 students secured distinction and 19 secured the first class. Devisha Agarwal bagged the first position with 99% marks. The second position was secured by Renitta Elza Jacob with 98.8% marks and Aaron Praveen bagged the third position with 98.6%.

In the ISC exam (science stream), of the 131 students who appeared 116 secured distinction and 14 secured first class. Toppers are Ria Maria Manoj (99.5%), Denzel D George (99%) and S Gauthamee and Nita Ann Abraham (98.5%). In the commerce stream, of the 20 students, 16 secured distinction and three secured first class. Toppers are Hannah J Joseph (96.75%), Andria K Santhosh (95.75%) and Bhavya V (95.5%). In the humanities stream, all 12 students secured distinction. The toppers were Nanditha Rajeev (97.75%), Kasinath S Manu (95.5%) and Amal Sarath (94.25%).

Christ Nagar HSS, Kowdiar

In the ICSE exam, of the 202 students presented by the school, 189 secured distinction while 103 scored more than 90% marks. The toppers are Aarcha Anish Nair (98.2%), Hrishikesh M S and Chaitanyaa Pandey (98%) and Anwita N Aravind and Wafaa W Azad (97.8%).

In the ISC exam, of the 79 students who appeared, 69 secured distinction and 36 bagged over 90% marks. Toppers are Devna Lakshmy Manoj (98.75%), Aadhitya S Ghosh (98.5%) and Ardra S Davidson (97.50%).

Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Nalanchira

In the ICSE exam, of the 223 students presented by the school, 201 secured distinction while 80 scored above 90% marks. The toppers are Navamy R Chandra (98.6%), Aditi S Hari (98.4%), Navaneeth Nair and Nesmin Mohammed (97.8%). In the ISC exam, the school presented 132 students of which 119 secured distinction and 80 scored 90% and above. The toppers are Devesh Krishna Bhatt (98%), Navaneeth Krishnan.