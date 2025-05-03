Aanavandi Ahoy! There's now a beeline for KSRTC's budget trips

The winding roads through Gavi forests opened up another world for Jayasree B, a retired government official who always kept the fire in her to travel. She has been on regular tours since her retirement, her last one being to Kashmir, just days before the Pahalgam attack. Jayasree’s travels within the State are backed by the Budget Tourism Cell (BTC) of KSRTC, which lets her explore the swathes of the state economically and brings her the camaraderie of like-minded travel bugs.
“It was the film Ordinary that made me long to go to Gavi. When the BTC trip came up, I jumped for it. There are so many places unexplored in this state, and the BTC trips lead us there,” she says.
Thiruvananthapuram has many such travellers — retired, single, or just bitten by the travel bug. They go through less-travelled roads and unexplored trails, sometimes with modest means. As they plan these journeys, they ask: when nature doesn’t differentiate, why should travel be only for those who can splurge?
Aiding this wanderlust is BTC, launched in 2020 and operational since 2021, which now offers 600 services from 93 depots across Kerala, excluding private trips booked on demand.
From the 20 depots in Thiruvananthapuram, about 300 services run during weekends and holidays, and 250 during vacations. This May alone, over 200 trips have been charted, compared to less than 150 in the same period last year, excluding private and chartered trips.
“The income and the BTC trips have shot up by at least 50% since last fiscal. The service is now available from all 93 depots, compared to 45 last year. In Thiruvananthapuram too, it’s now from all 20 depots instead of just two or three,” says V A Jayakumar, BTC Thiruvananthapuram (north) coordinator.
Most weekend and holiday trips are one-day or two-day journeys. These have many takers, especially retirees and pilgrims. A popular option is the evening ride through Thiruvananthapuram on a roofless double-decker bus titled ‘Nagarakazhchakal’. A similar service called ‘Royal View’ was recently launched in Munnar, with a covered double-decker bus offering panoramic views of the misty hills.
“We also have special tours during pilgrim seasons like Pampa Darshanam, Nalambalam Darshanam (July-August), the Panchapandava trail during Onam, the Aranmula Vallasadya, Thiru Airanikulam temple trail during Thiruvathira (December), and backwater trips that include houseboat stays. Trips to Wayanad, Munnar, and Nelliampathy are also very popular,” says Anu Mohanan, BTC coordinator at the Pappanamcode depot.
This summer, demand is high as people use the school break for short getaways. Enquiries are pouring in for Munnar and Idukki. In April alone, at least eight trips were conducted, ferrying over 240 people. One-day trips were also popular, such as the Neyyar-Ponmudi trip that carried 30 people to the serene hill station.
For long-distance trips, BTC fare includes food and lodging. Stay is arranged in neat hotels tied up with the package, houseboats in places like Alappuzha, or in improved KSRTC waiting facilities, says Anu.
“The BTC staff accompany us, as they did on our Kollam boat trip last week. Contrary to the belief that KSRTC staff are indifferent, BTC coordinators, drivers, and conductors are very cordial and take care of our every need. We become like a family. I would recommend it even for solo travellers,” says Jayasree. She recalls a recent trip where a grieving woman, urged to join, found it the perfect distraction. “She was happy at the end; I think she’ll join us again for the Ponmudi trip this weekend,” she adds.
For the upcoming Mangaladevi trip on May 11, buses will go till the Kumily depot. Passengers can freshen up there before proceeding by jeep to the hill shrine, nestled in the Western Ghats. The shrine opens just once a year for the Pournami pooja (on May 12 this year), and the trip is already heavily booked.
The BTC plan is often to return the same day, eliminating the need for an overnight stay. “The demand for this trip has doubled compared to last year,” says Anu Mohanan.
For Shakuntakumari K, a retired school teacher, BTC trips are a great way to connect with friends, family, and fellow travellers. “I’ve gone on several trips, some to pilgrim spots and last week to Ashtamudi lake. We have a WhatsApp group where monthly schedules are posted. Buses can be uncomfortable sometimes, but they’re generally well-managed and 10% cheaper than other options. For retirees like us, it’s a great way to travel,” she says.
She adds that she’s discovered places she never knew existed through BTC trips. “Like Illikalkallu — that was a revelation for me.”
BTC’s tours to places like Anchurli, Ramakkalmedu, Mamalakandam, Gavi, Munnar, Nelliampathy, Wagamon, Athirappilly, Vazhachal, Kannur, and others, including seasonal packages, are favourites among travel lovers. “Some require Forest Department permissions. We also conduct off-beat trips, like our monsoon rain tour last year to places where the rains are most enchanting,” says Jayakumar.
Each depot creates its own chart based on local demand. “People-specific plans help travellers plan better. Working professionals use them for weekend breaks or short trips. Monthly charts based on season and area demand are really helpful,” says Ambareesh V S, an entrepreneur who often travels with his family, including his school-going daughter.
The only negative pointed out is the occasional poor condition of buses. “Most often, they are fine. But sometimes we get buses without AC, faulty music systems, or uncomfortable seating. If BTC can assign well-maintained buses exclusively for this — even at a slightly higher cost — I’m sure it would attract more people,” say regulars.
To learn more, visit KSRTC website or contact individual depots.