Blue-and-yellow macaw escapes from zoo

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A blue-and-yellow macaw escaped from the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo on Friday afternoon, putting zoo authorities and bird keepers on high alert. The parrot reportedly flew out of its enclosure when the cage was opened for feeding.

The macaw, one of the three hatched at the zoo on June 27, 2022, is not accustomed to feeding outside. However, zoo officials remain optimistic about its return.

“The incident occurred during feeding time when the keeper opened the cage. Our bird keepers and workers have been trying to locate it. We initially spotted it at Observatory Hills, and today it was seen on the Museum premises,” said P S Manjula Devi, Director of the Department of Museum and Zoos.

She said that they are very hopeful that the bird will return.“A similar incident occurred at the London Zoo, with the bird returning in five days. This is the first time a bird has escaped from our zoo,” she said.

The parrot is large and easily identifiable due to its vibrant blue and yellow feathers.