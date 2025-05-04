Thiruvananthapuram

One dead, four injured in multi-vehicle collision in Thiruvananthapuram

The car was driven by a 19-year-old boy who lost control and crashed into an autorickshaw travelling ahead; the autorickshaw collided into a bike on impact.
The autorickshaw was gutted after the crash.Photo | Express
Express News Service
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: One person died and four others sustained injuries after a fire broke out following a road accident involving a car, bike and an autorickshaw near Kesavadasapuram in the wee hours of Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Sunil, 40, of Thirumala. Sunil, a construction worker, was travelling in an autorickshaw when a car rammed into them. Other construction workers were also travelling with him.

The car was driven by a 19-year-old Sreekaryam native Allan, sources said. He had lost control of the car and crashed.

The autorickshaw hit a bike in front of it due to the impact of the crash, injuring the bike driver as well.

Sunil's body is being kept at the MCH morgue, while the injured are undergoing treatment.

