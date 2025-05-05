Gloom, despair befall Nellimoodu

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Back home in Nellimoodu, Balaramapuram, the neighbourhood is reeling from a tragedy too sudden to process. Mothers sit in stunned silence, unaware for most of the day that their sons who had left for a pilgrimage to Velankanni would never return.

Though whispers spread early, as friends and neighbours gathered outside homes just a few kilometres apart, no one could bring themselves to speak the truth.

The weight of the news was too heavy.

“They grew up together and worked hard to build a life. They would often go on trips. This time too, they left happily in Shaju’s van. We never imagined we would have to see them like this,” said Sujesh, a local shopkeeper.

Shajunath, Rajesh, Rahul and Sujith were like family to each other. Shaju ran a mobile shop, Sujith had a small car workshop, while Rajesh and Rahul were drivers by profession.

“They had been planning this trip for weeks. They left around 7.30pm on Saturday. Then, early Sunday morning, Sunil called, saying there had been an accident. We did not believe it at first, not until the news came,” said Vinod, their friend.

Rahul’s brother, Rohin, left immediately for Tamil Nadu to bring the body home. Their father began preparing for the funeral.

Sujith, one of the deceased, was the breadwinner of his family, leaving behind his wife and daughter.