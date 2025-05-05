Man arrested for fatally stabbing son near Amboori in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 57-year-old man was arrested by the Neyyardam police for murdering his son allegedly under the influence of alcohol on Saturday night. Vijayan, a native of Kunnathumala, allegedly murdered his son Manoj, 29, after stabbing him with a knife at their residence at Karikuzhy near Amboori.

The murder, the police said, was a fallout over a property dispute between the two. On Saturday night also, a clash erupted between the duo by around 8.15 pm. When the incident took place, Vijayan’s wife and his another son were also present.

What started as a verbal dual under the influence of alcohol soon evolved into a confrontation. Amid the feud, Vijayan allegedly managed to get a knife from the kitchen and stabbed Manoj in his chest.

Since the place is located inside the forest, nobody got to know about the murder when it occurred. It was when Vijayan alerted the Forest department officials staying in the vicinity that the incident came to the fore. The forest officials alerted the Neyyardam police and they took him into custody.