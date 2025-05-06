T A Majeed, a visionary who foresaw Vizhinjam’s potential

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When the Vizhinjam International Seaport was commissioned on Friday, all three political fronts in Kerala vied for credit for the project.

However, it was actually a Communist leader, the late T A Majeed, who set the wheels in motion to set up a harbour in the state capital nearly 70 years ago. It was while serving as public works minister in the first Kerala government headed by EMS Namboodiripad way back in 1957 that Majeed initiated the steps to set up a harbour in Vizhinjam, assembly records from the time reveal.

A part of the undivided Communist party, Majeed was a member of the Travancore-Cochin assembly and served as Varkala MLA in the first, third, fourth and fifth Kerala assemblies, too.

As per the records, while responding to a question from M Sadasivan in the assembly in May 1957, Majeed said the government had initiated proceedings to set up the Vizhinjam harbour. A study was then launched and a sum of `1.2 lakh earmarked for the purpose. The land survey was completed in a year. Later, the marine survey was launched. However, that was when the state government was dissolved by the Union government.