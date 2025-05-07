Meet Divi Bijesh, a rising chess prodigy from Kerala

Divi currently trains under coach Sreejith G S at Master Chess Academy, Manacaud. “I have been training Divi since 2022. She is an exceptionally talented child. I would even say she is gifted. What makes her stand out is not just her attacking style but her ability to shift gears when needed. She knows when to play sharp and when to stay solid, adapting to the demands of the game. That’s not something everyone can do. But talent alone is not enough in chess. It also takes hard work and commitment, and Divi has both.”

“Our sessions are two-and-a-half hours offline, and she also attends online classes. Whatever books or problems I give her, she comes back completing everything. The nine-year-old won the national championship in the Under-11 girls category at the tournament held in Hyderabad. That says everything about her ability,” Sreejith points out.

He further adds, “What she really needs now is strong sponsorship support. We have approached the government but haven’t received a response yet. As her coach, I’m also doing what I can on my side. These days, especially after Gukesh’s win, many kids are getting into chess. There’s so much talent out there, but most of them lack proper guidance, financial support, or encouragement from schools. In Divi’s case, she’s fortunate. Her parents are as passionate as she is, and her school is very supportive. The only missing piece is financial help. If she gets that, I believe she can scale up to the next level.”

Like every chess player, Divi dreams of becoming the world champion. It’s not just her ultimate goal, but also the dream of her father Bijesh and mother Prabha, who works at a private firm. While they know there are many steps ahead, they are all determined to see her reach that dream one day.