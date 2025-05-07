Nava Oli Jyotir Dinam observed at Santhigiri Ashram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Highlighting the values of brotherhood, truth, and friendship as essential for today’s world, Shashi Tharoor said, “Navajyothisree Karunakara Guru was a great spiritual teacher who proclaimed to the world, ‘The religion I believe in is one of brotherhood, truth, and friendship.” He was inaugurating the public meeting held at Santhigiri Ashram, Pothencode, as part of the 26th Nava Oli Jyotir Dinam observance.

Referring to the recent tragic incident in Pahalgam, Tharoor said many such events stem from misguided religious ideologies. “If we seek to redefine religion and grasp its true essence, we must turn to the teachings of Karunakara Guru,” he said.Commenting on the growing crisis of drug addiction, Tharoor said while Punjab once faced the worst of this menace, Kerala now bears the brunt.

“There is deep uncertainty about how to guide the younger generation. The teachings of great spiritual masters like Karunakara Guru offer a way forward,” he added.

Presiding over the function was Santhigiri Ashram president Swami Chaitanya Jnana Thapasvi.

On behalf of Ashram general secretary Swami Gururatnam Jnana Thapasvi, tributes were offered to Pope Francis and to those who lost their lives in the Pahalgam incident.

As part of the event, the Malayalam translation of the book ‘Interfaith Marriage: Problems and Solutions’ by researcher and spiritual activist Dilip Amin was released.

Observing the significance of Karunakara Guru’s role, V Muraleedharan remarked that among the lineage of spiritual masters who have illuminated the Sanatana Dharma path of India, the Guru stands as a leading name. “The Guru imparted to the world a message of unity,” he said.

Highlighting India’s educational heritage, he said, “Our educational tradition was one where knowledge was passed down through the Guru’s teachings. We must continue to take pride in this heritage and move forward along the path shown by our Gurus.”