Kerala govt cabinet nod for creating 32 new posts in Food Safety Department

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet has decided to create 32 new posts in the Food Safety Department. This aims to increase the state’s non-tax revenue and ensure food safety.

Five posts of Assistant Public Prosecutor Grade 2 will be created in the Judicial First Class Magistrate Courts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Kannur. These courts were earlier functioning as mobile courts and have since been converted to regular Judicial First Class Magistrate Courts.

A total of 25 families in Pallivasal panchayat, Idukki, will be exempted from paying Rs 80,200 in stamp duty and registration fees for 1.62 ares of land each. The usual requirement for District Collector verification of landlessness and BPL status has been waived.

The 10th Pay Revision granted to state government employees will be retrospectively extended from July 1 to permanent employees in government-approved posts of the Kerala Artisans Development Corporation.

Horticorp has been granted a 10-year, rent-free lease for 0.0112 hectares of land in Parathodu village, Idukki, to construct a stall.

A valuation of Rs 6.38 crore has been approved for 77 buildings to be acquired for the West Coast Canal project in Thiruvananthapuram, enabling the rehabilitation of families living on encroached canal land.

Approval has been granted for a Rs 103.32 crore tender for extending breakwaters at Arthunkal fishing harbour.

A Rs 9.46 crore tender by Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society Ltd has been approved for constructing the Ponnam Chunda bridge on the Chayam-Peringamala Road in Aruvikkara.

The government has approved a five-year guarantee for RUBCO’s Rs 20 crore fixed deposit from Kallettumkara Service Cooperative Bank at 9.5% interest, subject to Finance Department conditions.

Approval has been granted to disburse the Family and Political Pension amount of Rs 3,000, including arrears, to eligible members of former princely families.

The tenure of James Jacob as managing director and board member of the Plantation Corporation of Kerala Ltd has been extended by one year on contract terms.

 10 posts will be created under the Food Safety Officer Enforcement Wing.

In the ministerial section:

 Senior Superintendent: 1 post

 Junior Superintendent: 6 posts

 Clerk: 5 posts

In the analytical section: