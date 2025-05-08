Medical board likely to be formed on May 8 following botched cosmetic surgery

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: More than two months after a software engineer, M S Neethu, was left critically ill and had several fingers and toes amputated due to a botched cosmetic surgery, officials still have not established a medical board to investigate the incident.

Initially, it was communicated that the medical board would meet on April 22 in response to a police request, but that meeting did not take place. Following a formal complaint from Neethu’s family to the health minister, they finally received notification that the board would convene on Thursday.

Neethu’s father, K K Sasidharan, expressed frustration over the lack of action, saying that complaints had also been submitted to the chief minister, health minister, and the district collector, which were then forwarded to the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) for further action. Despite these efforts, no steps have been taken in weeks. The family has already spent over `10 lakh on Neethu’s treatment and is now seeking justice and accountability for what occurred.

Neethu continues to undergo treatment due to a worsening condition following a liposuction procedure at a private cosmetic clinic in Kazhakkoottam. She had fingers and toes surgically removed from her left hand and foot after suffering from a severe infection and significant blood loss post-surgery. The surgery took place on February 22 at the ‘Cosmetic Hospital,’ a private treatment centre in Arasumoodu.

Neethu was discharged the following day but began experiencing fatigue and complications soon after. When she contacted the clinic, the doctor advised her to consume only salted rice gruel and water, but her condition deteriorated overnight. She was readmitted to the clinic on February 24, where the doctor referred her to a private hospital in the city, where she reportedly suffered a heart attack and was admitted to the ICU.

At the private hospital, doctors found she had developed a severe internal infection, which required her to be placed on a ventilator for 21 days. Neethu is currently undergoing dialysis, and a blocked artery in her left leg has led to restricted blood circulation, ultimately resulting in the loss of mobility and the amputation of several fingers.