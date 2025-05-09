Nanthancode mass murder: Verdict postponed to May 12

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The sixth additional sessions court in Thiruvananthapuram has postponed the pronouncement of its verdict in the 2017 Nanthancode family massacre to May 12. The court had initially scheduled to pronounce the verdict against the lone accused Cadell Jeansen Raja on May 6. However, the verdict was first postponed to Thursday. However, the court moved it further and scheduled it on Monday.

The Nanthancode family massacre was allegedly carried out by Cadell. The investigation revealed that Cadell had trained himself using dummy figures and sourced weapons online. He is said to have been inspired by violent video games and had even selected an axe similar to those used in such games.

The case involves the murder of four family members. In April 2017, the bodies of Cadell’s mother Jean Padma, 58, father Raja Thangam, 60, sister Caroline, 26, and visually impaired relative Lalitha, 70, were found in their house at Nanthancode. The police investigation revealed that the murders happened over two days, April 5 and 6. Three of the victims were found burnt, while one was found in a severely mutilated and decomposed state.