Installation at Kanakakunnu Palace sparks outrage among nature lovers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Green activists in the state capital on Saturday organised a peaceful protest walk demanding the protection of the heritage grounds of Kanakakunnu Palace. As many as 20 nature lovers took part in the walk held at Kanakakunnu Palace on Saturday morning. The massive installation of a container-laden ship replica at the Kanakakunnu Palace premises in Vizhinjam has sparked outrage among environmentalists.

Earlier, green activists had moved the High Court against implementing nightlife at Kanakakunnu Palace premises causing damage to the heritage grounds of the palace and the HC had issued a stay order halting the nightlife project. The existing High Court order restricts any kind of construction activities, hard landscaping, excavation, tree removal and demolition of structures within the compound and inside the historically significant palace.

“Kanakakunnu is an INTACH certified heritage property and nothing of this sort can be done inside it without the permission of the Arts and Heritage Commission. They have put up this huge installation close to the tree which I planted in 2022. Back to back events, and installations are causing damage to the trees and plants inside the premises,” said Asha Gopinathan, a green activist who took up the matter with the tourism department.

In response to the complaint, tourism director Shika Surendran said that the installation is connected with the inauguration of the Vizhinjam International Seaport project. She pointed out that the installations are temporary and are scheduled for removal immediately. She also made it clear that the installation was erected responsibly without causing any damage to the flora and fauna.