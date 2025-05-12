Cadell Jeansen Raja found guilty in 2017 Nanthancode family massacre; Kerala court to pronounce verdict on May 13

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Sixth Additional Sessions Court in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday found Cadell Jeansen Raja guilty in the 2017 Nanthancode family massacre, one of Kerala’s most horrifying murder cases, bringing an eight-year-long investigation and legal battle to a close.

Cadell was found guilty of multiple charges, including murder, destruction of evidence, wrongful confinement, use of weapons, use of petrol, and arson. The motive, as established by the prosecution, was a deep-seated grudge against his parents. Medical experts testified that Raja did not suffer from any mental health disorders.

The case involves the murder of four family members. In April 2017, the bodies of Cadell‘s mother Jean Padma (58), father Raja Thangam (60), sister Caroline (26) and visually impaired relative Lalitha (70), were found in their house in Nanthancode. The police investigation revealed that the murders happened over two days, April 5 and 6. Three of the victims were found burnt, while one was found in a severely mutilated and decomposed state, infested with maggots.

Cadell Jeansen Raja, whom the police described as a loner with a troubled academic past and alleged mental health issues, was arrested a few days later at the Thampanoor railway station.

After committing the crime, Cadell fled Chennai. He had sustained burn injuries, which, police said, occurred while trying to destroy evidence by setting the bodies on fire.

The investigation revealed that Cadell had trained himself using dummy figures and sourced weapons online. He is said to have been inspired by violent video games and had even selected an axe similar to those used in such games.