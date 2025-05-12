Search ends, missing gold rod found from Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After more than 24 hours of intense search, a gold rod that was reported missing from the strongroom of Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple was found on the temple’s premises on Sunday.

Thiruvananthapuram DCP Nakul Rajendra Deshmukh said the rod, weighing approximately 13 sovereigns, was found covered in soil near the temple’s northern entrance. The rod, he said, was found in an area located between the temple’s strongroom and the site on the premises where renovation work is under way.

The cadmium-mixed gold rod is used to affix gold plates, particularly during the replacement of old gold plating on the first door of the sanctum sanctorum (sreekovil). As per the officials, it was last seen around 4.30 pm on Wednesday when it was moved to the strongroom from the renovation site. It was reported missing on Saturday morning when the strongroom was opened for inspection.

Following an alert from the temple authorities, the Fort police launched an intensive search of the premises using metal detectors. The rod was located around 5 pm on Sunday.

The police suspect the rod may have gone missing during transfer from the renovation site to the strongroom. CCTV footage shows it being carried for storage, but no visuals confirm it going missing from the cloth bag in which it was placed. The transfer process is managed by a team comprising temple staff and police personnel.