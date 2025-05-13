Botched surgery: Health department cancels licence of cosmetic clinic in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department has cancelled the licence of the private clinic embroiled in the controversy over alleged medical negligence during a fat removal surgery in Thiruvananthapuram. The decision was taken after it was found that the hospital operated against the terms of the licence conditions. There were allegations that the hospital hurriedly obtained the registration after the surgery became controversial.

Meanwhile, the expert committee appointed by the health department to review the medical board that investigated the case submitted its report to the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kazhakoottam.

The committee was headed by DMO Dr Bindu Mohan, and comprised Head of the Forensic Department of Government Medical College, Dr Sreedevi, and public prosecutor Geena Kumari.

The members differed on the medical board report. It is likely that the police will refer the case to an apex committee to decide on the allegations.

“The report was prepared following a thorough inquiry into the procedures. The police are continuing its investigation,” said a senior Health Department official. She, however, refused to give details of the report.

A 31-year-old woman from Sreevaraham lost four fingers and five toes as she had to undergo amputation following the complication after the fat-removal surgery held at