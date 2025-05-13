Female junior lawyer beaten by her senior in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A junior lawyer was brutally attacked by a senior lawyer, under whom she was practicing, here on Tuesday following which the latter was placed under suspension by the Bar Association.

Shyamily Justin was attacked by Beylin Das in the afternoon in his office near Vanchiyoor court. According to Shyamily, Beylin on Thursday told her not to come to the office. Next day, he asked her to rejoin.

Shyamily was attacked when she asked Beylin the reason for terminating her service. As per the complainant, Beylin was enraged when Shyamily asked the question. He went into a frenzy, attacking her with a mop stick.

There have been allegations that Beylin used to lash out at his juniors for silly reason. The injured was taken to the General Hospital by her relatives.

Meanwhile, the Bar Association has suspended the lawyer and said it will provide all required assistance to the victim.