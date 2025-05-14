Medical negligence: Family in Thiruvananthapuram accuses medical board of sabotage in report

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Alleging sabotage in the medical board’s report on the botched surgery that left a 31-year-old woman critically ill, her family plans to approach the court if the health department fails to act on their concerns. They have demanded strict action against the hospital owner, who was operating the facility in Thiruvananthapuram without a valid licence. The District Medical Officer has since suspended the hospital’s newly issued licence following the controversy. However, the medical board gave a report which the police termed ambiguous.

“We are disappointed with the medical board report. Since the beginning, we have been demanding action against the hospital owner who is also a doctor. The clinics were run without a licence. Despite prima facie evidence, the health department has not bothered to conduct an inquiry,” said Padmajith, husband of the victim. He said that he would approach the court if the investigation was not in the proper direction.

A 31-year-old woman from Sreevaraham lost four fingers and five toes as she had to undergo amputation following the complication after the fat removal surgery held at ‘Cosmetic Hospital’ at Thampuranmukku in February. The family had registered a criminal case against the doctor at Thumba police station. However, the proceedings of the police in medical negligence cases have confused the family.

Facing pressure over how the licence was granted, the DMO suspended the licence of the private clinic embroiled in the controversy. Meanwhile, consensus emerged in the ethics committee which was constituted to review the report of the medical board. One of the three members expressed dissatisfaction over how some of the crucial questions remained unanswered in the report. The licence of the institute and how the hospital dealt with the post-surgery complications were not clearly answered in the report.

As the members differed on the medical board report, the police referred the case to an apex committee to decide on the allegations. The Director of Health Services has received a request from the police regarding the constitution of the apex committee to bring clarity to the issue.

The woman continues to be in critical condition at a private hospital in the city. She is likely to be shifted to an isolation ward considering her condition.