Thiruvananthapuram Corporation to equip Haritha Karma Sena members with electric tricycle

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to strengthen, improve efficiency and service delivery of Haritha Karma Sena members, the city corporation is gearing up to distribute 15 modern electric tricycles for waste management in the state capital.

The project, being implemented in collaboration with Social Alpha, University of Toronto India Foundation, KDISC and KILA is expected to help Haritha Karma Sena members in managing waste. At present there are around 1,170 Haritha Karma Sena members engaged in door-to-door waste collection in 100 wards.

Official sources say, they cover around 88 per cent of households in the state capital. “The coverage has exponentially increased and there are a lot of gaps in infrastructure. Lack of pick-up vehicles to move waste is a major challenge faced by them. The electric tricycles are purchased with CSR funds,” said an official of the health wing under the city corporation.

Each electric tricycle costs around Rs 65,000. “The vehicles will be distributed to 15 Haritha Karma Sena units and will be used for waste management in 15 corporation wards. The civic body is planning to procure 75 more pick-up vehicles for Haritha Karma Sena units this year,” said the official. The selected beneficiaries are being trained by the Indus Cycling Embassy. SheCycling senior national project coordinator Seenath M A gave training for the Haritha Karma Sena members.