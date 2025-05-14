Thiruvananthapuram schools shine in CBSE class 10, 12 exams; many students achieve top national scores

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Schools across the city delivered outstanding performances in the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board examination results announced on Tuesday, with many institutions recording cent per cent pass rates and several students achieving top national scores.

Class 12 results

At Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pattom, Devananda S secured 98.2% in the science stream, Akash V Eashwar scored 97.4% in commerce, and Gopika K S earned 98.6% in humanities. 284 out of 344 students secured distinction, with 58 earning first class, and two obtaining second class at St Thomas Central School, Mukkolakkal. Ajay K Sudhir scored 99.2% in the science stream, S Aathish Krishnan earned 98.4% in commerce, and Sana Muhammed topped with 99.4% in humanities.

At Saraswathi Vidyalaya of Vattiyoorkavu, 203 out of 334 appeared for the exam secured distinction. Sooryanarayanan S emerged as topper securing 99.4% in the science stream, Pallavi Preetha Prakash emerged as topper in the Commerce Stream securing 98.8% and A N Navami, securing 94.4% emerged as topper in the humanities stream. Notably Aryan Kurup S (95.2%) emerged as the topper in Children with Special Needs (CWSN) category.

At Arya Central School, out of 205 students, 24 achieved scores above 95%, and 71 students secured marks above 90%. Deepak A Nair topped the science stream with 99.2%, while Amritha S Nair scored 98.2% in the commerce stream. At Jyothis Central School, Kazhakuttom, 171 out of 196 students earned distinction, with 75 scoring above 90%. Devananda R L of the science stream scored 99.4% and secured third position nationally. Other top scorers included K M Devananda with 99.2% in science, Siya Shamnad with 99% in humanities, and Niranjana L V with 98.8% in commerce.