Thiruvananthapuram schools shine in CBSE class 10, 12 exams; many students achieve top national scores

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Schools across the city delivered outstanding performances in the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board examination results announced on Tuesday, with many institutions recording cent per cent pass rates and several students achieving top national scores.
Class 12 results
At Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pattom, Devananda S secured 98.2% in the science stream, Akash V Eashwar scored 97.4% in commerce, and Gopika K S earned 98.6% in humanities. 284 out of 344 students secured distinction, with 58 earning first class, and two obtaining second class at St Thomas Central School, Mukkolakkal. Ajay K Sudhir scored 99.2% in the science stream, S Aathish Krishnan earned 98.4% in commerce, and Sana Muhammed topped with 99.4% in humanities.
At Saraswathi Vidyalaya of Vattiyoorkavu, 203 out of 334 appeared for the exam secured distinction. Sooryanarayanan S emerged as topper securing 99.4% in the science stream, Pallavi Preetha Prakash emerged as topper in the Commerce Stream securing 98.8% and A N Navami, securing 94.4% emerged as topper in the humanities stream. Notably Aryan Kurup S (95.2%) emerged as the topper in Children with Special Needs (CWSN) category.
At Arya Central School, out of 205 students, 24 achieved scores above 95%, and 71 students secured marks above 90%. Deepak A Nair topped the science stream with 99.2%, while Amritha S Nair scored 98.2% in the commerce stream. At Jyothis Central School, Kazhakuttom, 171 out of 196 students earned distinction, with 75 scoring above 90%. Devananda R L of the science stream scored 99.4% and secured third position nationally. Other top scorers included K M Devananda with 99.2% in science, Siya Shamnad with 99% in humanities, and Niranjana L V with 98.8% in commerce.
The School of the Good Shepherd at Aakkulam saw 109 of 119 students achieve distinction, with Akshay Thekkumthara Alex scoring 97.8% in science, Diya Saji Varghese securing 98.6% in commerce, and Keerthana S Nair obtaining 98% in humanities. St Mary’s Central School in Poojappura saw 68 of its 71 Class 12 students score distinction, with G R Roshni earning 96.4% in science and Akshita J Nair scoring 95.4% in commerce.
Amrita Vidyalaya in Pathanamthitta reported 100% distinction in the commerce stream and 96% in science. St Gregorios Central School, Karunagappally, reported that 71% of its students scored distinction, with the rest earning first class.
Top results in Class 10
St Thomas Central School, Mukkolakkal, reported 225 distinctions, 33 first class, and five second classes out of 263 students, with Joel Thomas Ivin scoring an outstanding 99.4%. At Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pattom, Nivedya V of Shift 2 scored 98.4% and Prasobh P Nair of Shift 1 scored 97.6%. Jyothis Central School, Kazhakuttom had 150 out of 180 students achieving distinction and 59 scoring above 90%, with Lekshmi Krishna L scoring 99.2% and Sruthy S earning 98.8%.
Jyothis Central School, Varkala, saw all 41 students pass, with 35 securing distinction and nine scoring above 90%. At the School of the Good Shepherd, Aakkulam, 157 of 192 students secured distinction, with Siddhi Kothari scoring 99.4% and Tejas S achieving 99%. St Mary’s Central School, Poojappura, recorded a 98.8% distinction rate in Class 10, with 107 out of 125 students earning top grades. St Gregorios Central School, Karunagappally, mirrored its Class 12 success with 70% of students scoring distinction and 30% securing first class.