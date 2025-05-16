A pause point to remember military martyrs

IndUsually, as dusk falls, this monument in Palayam remains invisible to people speeding home from work. But on Wednesday night, it was lit up with candlelight as military veterans gathered around the ‘War Memorial’ to pay tributes to the lives lost during Operation Sindoor.

“We wanted to convey a strong message to the nation that the veterans can still fight for the country if the situation demands,” says Indian Naval Veterans Society secretary Sunil Kumar S.

Air Force and Army veterans also had joined in the show of solidarity at the stoic War Memorial, stationed in a location that was once the headquarters of the Nair Pattalam (battalion) of the Army of the erstwhile state of Travancore. The steely silence of the surroundings was shattered as the veterans spoke of their resolve.

The War Memorial is one of the military-related monuments in Thiruvananthapuram that has drawn renewed attention since Operation Sindoor began. Previously, its location — opposite the Fine Arts College — was known more as a geographical landmark than as a monument honouring the soldiers from the region who participated in World War I.

“The story behind monuments such as these is forgotten over the years,” says Diksha Kaladhar, a member of the nearby State Central Library, who was inspired to look up the history of the War Memorial following the launch of Operation Sindoor.

“The memorial bears the inscription marking the period during which the soldiers served in the ‘Great War’ (as the First World War was known): 1914 to 1921. Though the war officially ended in 1918, the extended period accounts for the time taken by soldiers to return home.”