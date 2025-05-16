Charred body of 50-year-old woman found in Thiruvananthapuram, police probe relationship angle

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Charred body of a 50-year-old woman was found in Kaimanam here on Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified as Sheeja, a native of Karumam. Her family has alleged foul play in her death.



According to the local residents, upon hearing a woman screaming, they had immediately alerted the police. On searching the area, they had found the body in an unoccupied plot located in the densely populated Kuttikkattu Lane area.

By the time the police arrived, Sheeja had already succumbed to severe burn injuries.

According to police, Sheeja had been living with a friend named Saji, who stays near the spot where her body was found. Her family members said Sheeja and Saji had a close but troubled relationship, which they had opposed for a long time. Though the two had separated for a while, the family believes they have recently started talking again.

Police suspect that Sheeja may have visited Saji’s house on Thursday night.

While they have not ruled out the possibility that Sheeja may have taken her own life, her family is asking for a detailed investigation into Saji’s involvement in the incident.