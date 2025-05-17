Game for a heady trek this Sunday?

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The heights of peaks are heady and exhilarating, which is why the fascination with them nullifies the difficulty in reaching them. Varayadumotta in Thiruvananthapuram, part of the Western Ghats, is no different.

The 360-degree view of the world below, from a peak at around 1,000m, is indeed one to behold, say those who have completed the trek. For that view, one has to traverse the arduous terrain, navigating the undulating pathways strewn with stones and wild growth.

Game for it? Then, join a team of trekkers led by the Academy for Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (AMAS) heading for the heights this Sunday.

Varayadumotta is said to be one of the most exciting and toughest treks in south India. “It gets tougher during the rainy season as the pathways turn slippery,” remarks Ajayakumar G, a tech consultant and avid traveller.

He remembers a trip he made with friends some years ago when it rained. “I guess there were more leeches than stones. It will be a bloody scene if you aren’t properly attired in boots that reach up to your knees,” he chuckles.

Ajayakumar, who plans to go again once the monsoon sets in, says Varayadumotta is a “heady place”. “The top view sends one to a meditative trance state. Maybe that’s why people want to do and redo it,” he says.

The uniqueness of this hill lies in its craggy and rugged climb, with elevations that vary as one ascends. Tenacity defines the trek.

Tommy John, director of AMAS, says the centre has organised five treks so far to Varayadumotta. “There is a major rise in demand. Trekking is in vogue,” he says. “The next one, on Sunday, will be led by well-trained volunteers and forest guides. We will start by 7am from Ponmudi and finish by evening.”

Registrations are open. “Doctors, techies, and teams of students and professionals are among those who have registered,” says Tommy.

For details on the May 18 trek, contact 94461 01056