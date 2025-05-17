Mistaken identity: Seven held for abducting youth in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thampanoor police have arrested seven persons, out of ten, who assaulted a 27-year-old man in a case of mistaken identity. The group mistook the youth for someone involved in their friend’s suicide, the police said.

The incident happened at the Santhi Kavadam crematorium on Wednesday. The victim, Praveen, had gone to the crematorium around 1.30pm to attend the funeral of Vishnu, 32, a Poojappura resident who had died by suicide days earlier, reportedly over a failed romantic relationship. However, Vishnu’s friends allegedly mistook Praveen for the man they believed was romantically involved with the woman Vishnu had been in love with.

What followed was a brutal public attack. A group of ten began beating Praveen using metal rods and flower pots. Praveen was knocked unconscious during the assault. The attackers then dragged him into an autorickshaw, threatened him with a knife, and continued assaulting him inside the vehicle. His wristwatch and Rs 3,200 were also stolen.

Thampanoor police later found that Praveen had no involvement in the romantic relationship that allegedly led to Vishnu’s death. He was a friend who had simply come to offer condolences.

Following Praveen’s complaint, and based on CCTV footage from the crematorium, the police arrested Adithya Vijayan, 23, Ashwin Vijay, 20, Vishnu, 32, and Mujeesh Khan, 23, on Thursday night. On Friday, they took Nishad N S, 25, Anu M,29, and Muhammed Khaif, 23, into custody. All face charges including attempted murder, robbery, and unlawful assembly.

Efforts are on to nab the remaining suspects, the police said.