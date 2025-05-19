Cops harass woman in Thiruvananthapuram police custody; LoP VD Satheesan demands action

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Condemning the alleged mental torture of a woman from the Scheduled Caste community at the Peroorkada police station in Thiruvananthapuram, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Sunday called for a departmental enquiry and strict legal action against the officers involved.

The woman, Bindu, was reportedly detained for 20 hours on suspicion of stealing a gold chain from a house in Ambalamukku where she had worked as domestic help for three days. She alleged that the police officers threatened to implicate her daughters unless she confessed. Even after the chain was found by the complainant, the police allegedly continued to intimidate her.

Satheesan criticised the state government and said excessive politicisation has degraded the police force’s integrity. “This is not an isolated incident. The police acted unlawfully, and the home department’s lack of oversight has led to such abuse. Who gave these officers the authority to unlawfully detain an innocent woman? The absence of accountability in the home department encourages such lawless behaviour,” said Satheesan.

The woman told reporters that she was denied drinking water and was told to drink from the bathroom. Her family was also not informed that she had been taken into custody.