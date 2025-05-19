RBI launches financial literacy initiative via library network in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has launched a new initiative aimed at enhancing financial literacy among the public through the state’s library network. In collaboration with the Kerala State Library Council (KSLC), RBI will distribute specially curated financial literacy booklets to 7,300 affiliated libraries. The booklets were handed over by the Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice, R Bindu, to V K Madhu, secretary of KSLC, at an event held at Hotel Vivanta in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. The initiative includes five informative and accessible booklets: Financial Awareness Messages (FAME), Raju and the Forty Thieves, The Alert Family, Be(A)ware, and the Financial Literacy Booklet for School Children. Each library will receive 22 copies — three copies each of the first four titles and 10 copies of the Financial Literacy Booklet for School Children.

These booklets present important financial concepts in an easy-to-understand manner, covering topics such as budgeting, savings, digital payments, and fraud prevention.