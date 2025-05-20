Gulmohar tales: The royal splendour of Kerala capital painted red

Scarlet bloom of deepest dye,

That with the summer sunset vie…

In flashful boast, thy thick-massed flame:

Lo! Thou hast put its wealth to shame:

For all out-done, the tropic sun

Recalls his tint-skilled fays of fire,

Glowing rich in envy as they fly.

These lines from American poet George E Merrick’s 1920 poem ‘The Royal Poinciana in Bloom’ are an ode to the gulmohar’s splendour. If the rose speaks of soft love, the gulmohar’s deep orangish-red blooms scream of passion.

Gulmohar trees paint a story in the summer sky, one of warmth, and nature’s exuberance before the monsoon arrives to wash it all anew. They often lay a flaming mosaic on the ground, mirroring the blaze above.

Among the oldest ornamental trees, the gulmohar, scientifically known as Delonix regia, is also referred to as the May-flower tree, flamboyant tree, flame tree, or royal poinciana.

Its primary Indian name, gulmohar, evolved from an amalgamation of gul (flower) and mor (peacock). In simple terms, the peacock among trees, courtesy its flamboyance.