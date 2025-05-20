Kannadi returns with night museum & cultural events

A museum is not just about artefacts or faded pages from the past. It’s a mirror, one that reflects who we are, where we come from, and what we are slowly forgetting. And that idea sits at the heart of this year’s International Museum Day celebrations, as the Kerala History and Heritage Museum prepares to host a three-day cultural gathering from May 21 to 23.
Titled ‘Kannadi-2’, the event promises more than a regular museum visit.
According to R Chandran Pillai, executive director of the museum, in the new media space, museums are increasingly being seen as educational platforms and knowledge centres.
“In Kerala, too, museum spaces are being redesigned in response to this transformation. Over the past seven to eight years, 27 new museums of international standards have been established across the state, positioning Kerala as a hub for museums in India. It is like Kerala setting a model for the entire country,” he says.
However, he adds that people of Kerala don’t usually have the habit of visiting museums like in many other places. “That culture just is not strong here yet. So, if people are not coming to the museums, then the museums need to go to the people instead. That is what this movement is all about, and Kannadi is an important part of making that happen.”
The official inauguration of the vent will be held on May 21 at 5pm. Minister for Registration, Museums, Archaeology and Archives, Ramachandran Kadannappalli, will light the ceremonial lamp, while MLA V K Prasanth will preside over the event. Former chief secretary Dr Venu V will deliver the keynote address.
Each day from May 21 to 23, the museum will stay open late from 10 am to 8.30pm as part of the Night Museum experience. “We are the first ones to introduce the Night Museum concept in India,” says Chandran Pillai.
Other than that, from 4pm daily, visitors can enjoy traditional food stalls serving heritage flavours. The event also features exhibits of household items made from reed, bamboo, and palm leaves, live pottery-making, eco-friendly handmade toys, and this year’s highlight — a working blacksmith’s workshop.
“In the first edition, we had nearly 10,000 visitors, and this time, especially with the vacation season, we expect that number to double. Last year, there were not even enough parking spaces, and by the final day, many food stalls had run out. But this time, we have arranged proper parking and made sure everything is in place,” Chandran Pillai adds.
Kannadi-2 also host a variety of cultural events over three days, including a kelikkottu chenda melam and a dance performance on May 21, a nostalgic music show titled Hridaya Raagam @25 on May 22, and kaikottikkali and thiruvathira on the last day.