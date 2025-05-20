Kannadi returns with night museum & cultural events

A museum is not just about artefacts or faded pages from the past. It’s a mirror, one that reflects who we are, where we come from, and what we are slowly forgetting. And that idea sits at the heart of this year’s International Museum Day celebrations, as the Kerala History and Heritage Museum prepares to host a three-day cultural gathering from May 21 to 23.

Titled ‘Kannadi-2’, the event promises more than a regular museum visit.

According to R Chandran Pillai, executive director of the museum, in the new media space, museums are increasingly being seen as educational platforms and knowledge centres.

“In Kerala, too, museum spaces are being redesigned in response to this transformation. Over the past seven to eight years, 27 new museums of international standards have been established across the state, positioning Kerala as a hub for museums in India. It is like Kerala setting a model for the entire country,” he says.